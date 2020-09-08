Mariah Carey is spending the COVID-19 pandemic in a stunning Lower Husdon Valley mansion. Here's a look at the home which features a violin-shaped pool and much more.

Carey left New York City in March when the city went into lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved into a five-acre estate with a six-bed mansion in Westchester County, Variety reports.

Carey is renting a mansion in Bedford Corners for an undisclosed amount of money. The 10,500-square-foot home, owned by a former Wall Street executive was built in 2006 and features six bedrooms, eight full baths and 3.5 half baths along with a professional-grade gym, theater, gaming center, a 90-foot violin-shaped pool, sports court, ball fields and more.

The home is currently on the market for $8.5 million. It's listed by Brian Milton from Compass.

The listing reads:

Ultimate elegance combined with cutting edge home automation define this rare opportunity in the exclusive, gated Penwood enclave in Bedford NY. Extraordinary architectural details emanate warmth and style from the luxurious floorplan offering formal spaces, intimate gathering places and a main floor grand master suite with extravagant master bath. An upper level retreat with deck and outdoor fireplace opens to three bedroom suites, a professional grade gym and theater. Two additional bedroom suites on the first floor for guests and staff. Music and video can follow you throughout the house as you walk the radiant heated floors and exterior pathways. The 5-acre resort inspired exteriors include the award winning 90 violin-shaped pool with flanking koi ponds, outdoor kitchen, terraces, ball field, sports court, and exquisite formal gardens with fountains and footpaths.

The five-time Grammy winner brought her two children and five-person team to what New York Magazine called her "COVID-quarantine pod."

The Westchester County mansion that features a 50,000-gallon 90-foot-long violin-shaped pool has been put on the market and taken off the market a number of times since the summer of 2015. It was originally listed in 2015 for $10 million.

Below are photos of Carey's "COVID-quarantine pod."