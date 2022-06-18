The Smallest Hudson Valley Towns You’ve Never Heard Of

So many visitors come to the Hudson Valley to check out our famous towns. Beacon, NY, New Paltz, NY, Woodstock, NY, even Kerhonkson, AKA the Ker-Hamptons is now on the map. But have you heard of the tiniest towns?

Smallest Towns in Ulster County, NY

I'm from a small town myself. My original home of Accord, NY, in Ulster County was reported to have a population of roughly 560 residents in 2022. But if we want to get technical, Accord is designated as a hamlet, part of the larger town of Rochester, which boasts over 7,000 residents. So what's the smallest town in Ulster County?

Hardenburgh, NY

Hardenburgh, located in the Northwest corner of Ulster County, NY can boast the smallest official population in the county, coming in at 215 residents in the 2010 census. It contains officially recognized historic sites like the Grant Mills Covered Bridge and the Balsam Lake Mountain Fire Observation Station, and boasted the state's first fire observation tower that was erected back in the 1880s. It's now also one of the smallest towns in New York State, with a reported 2020 population of just 166.

Smallest Towns in Orange County, NY

Unionville, a village in western Orange County, NY can claim one of the smallest populations with a grand total of 592 residents. Have you heard of it? It can trace its history back to the early 1800s, but like Accord, Unionville isn't an official "town", so that honor goes to...

Tuxedo, NY

This one may not belong on the list. With its population of nearly 4,000 people, Tuxedo, NY can hardly be considered small. Odds are you've heard of this one, too. Tuxedo has a train station, lake, is near Harriman State Park, and even has its name on some exit signs on interstate 87. It's also home to one of the most annoying speed traps in the region. Nonetheless, it is one of the smallest official "towns" in the Hudson Valley.

Smallest Town in Dutchess County, NY

Another hamlet takes the prize in Dutchess County. Have you heard of Amenia, NY? The latest census estimates give Amenia a population of just over 700 people, making it one of the smallest "census designated" places. They have several houses and places of worship on the National Register of Historic Places and this cool drive-in (above).

Pine Plains, NY

The smallest "official" town in Dutchess County is listed as Pine Plains, NY. Again, it's larger, with over 1,000 residents, and you've most likely heard of this one just like you have Tuxedo, NY. It boasts the beautiful Stissing Mountain and Stissing Lake Park, and is just east of the more well-known Rhinebeck and Red Hook, NY.

