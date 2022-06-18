Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much.

Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.

I can remember heading to the mall once every month or so to do a little shopping and while I was there I would always get a fresh haircut and C&C Hair Salon. If I remember correctly C&C was and still is in the corner of the mall near the entrance to one of the anchor stores (it was Sears or Macy's, I think...LOL). Today most of the anchor stores are long gone, with only two still open, Target and Dick's.

Who's Leaving the Mall Now?

Needless to say, the mall has seen better days as far as business goes and with the well-documented decline in malls everywhere it's no surprise that our friends at C&C Unisex Hair Design have announced that there are preparing to leave the mall and head into a new salon.

Where is C&C Moving?

According to their Facebook page, the staff at C&C is planning on moving into their new salon in August 2022, "Have you heard?!?! We’ll be moving to our new location this August! We can’t wait to show off our new, upgraded salon."

The new salon will be located at 1204 Ulster Ave Kingston, NY, right behind Five Guys. The new location isn't far from its former location in the mall and that's great news for clients of the salon as the driving distance will be around the same to get to their new location as the old one.

For more information on the salon and it's opening check them out online here.

