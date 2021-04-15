Sleepover at This Saugerties Sculpture Park

The warmer months are upon us here in the Hudson Valley and we're all thinking the same thing: vacation.

Thankfully, travel restrictions have started to lighten up for the incoming 2021 vacation season. If you're looking to stay local, how about staying a few days at a museum?

The spectacular sculpture park, Opus 40, is located in Saugerties and was created by "pioneering artist and professor" Harvey Fite. You can visit the grounds and they've announced their event schedule for the 2021 season, which includes a jazz concert, outdoor movies and Friday picnics.

Did you also know that there is an Air BnB on the property that you can spend the night at?

The South Wing at Fite House is taking reservations now. Take a peek inside to see what a night at the sculpture park would look like.

Sleep over at a sculpture park, anyone?