Sleepover at This Saugerties Sculpture Park

Air BnB

The warmer months are upon us here in the Hudson Valley and we're all thinking the same thing: vacation.

Thankfully, travel restrictions have started to lighten up for the incoming 2021 vacation season. If you're looking to stay local, how about staying a few days at a museum?

The spectacular sculpture park, Opus 40, is located in Saugerties and was created by "pioneering artist and professor" Harvey Fite. You can visit the grounds and they've announced their event schedule for the 2021 season, which includes a jazz concert, outdoor movies and Friday picnics.

Did you also know that there is an Air BnB on the property that you can spend the night at?

The South Wing at Fite House is taking reservations now. Take a peek inside to see what a night at the sculpture park would look like.

Sleep over at a sculpture park, anyone?

Stay The Night at this Hudson Valley Sculpture Park

The South Wing at Fite House in Saugerties is call your name. Your stay includes an amazing view of the famous Ulster County sculpture park, Opus 40. Get your friends and family together for this unique Hudson Valley getaway experience.
Filed Under: Fite House, Harvey Fite, Hudson Valley, Opus 40, Saugerties New York
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top