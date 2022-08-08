‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened.

Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Poughkeepsie, New York Police Investigate Reports Of People Following Mother, Child Inside Target At Poughkeepsie Galleria

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department investigated a report of several people following a female and her child throughout the Target store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria mall, police say.

The mother said on social media she noticed she and her child were being followed and watched by "unknown men," according to a Facebook post.

Arriving members from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department found the people and interviewed them.

"A few weeks ago some pictures circulated of two guys doing some sketchy behavior in the mall and recording kids. It seems as though they may have been the guys who came into Target today and it looks as if they were going to attempt to grab someone’s kid. Circling a woman and her young child, following them around and getting way too close to them. Right smack in the middle of the day on a Saturday," Taylor Scarduzio warned others about the incident.

No Threat At Target Inside Poughkeepsie Galleria, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Say

Following an investigation, police say no crime was committed at Target inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria

"The subjects were located and interviewed. At this time there is no information to substantiate that a crime was committed. The investigation determined that there was no threat or harm to any members of the public," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release on Facebook.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department also reminded residents to report suspicious activity directly to police at 845-485-3666 or by calling 911.

One Facebook user wished more could be done.

"I wish there was more that could be done. They should be (charged with) trespass(ing) since none of them bought anything and they were following her. I read her original post about the situation, it was very scary and it was clearly with criminal intentions. Thank you for your hard work," one Facebook user commented.

Another mother said the same thing happened to her recently at the same store.

"Thank you. My teen daughter and myself had the exact situation occur a few months back. Same store and location, it was one male and I immediately told an employee. Security watched us and agreed he was following us. Security stayed with us and followed him until he left. It’s a very scary world and sad that nothing more can be done to stop it," another Facebook user commented.

