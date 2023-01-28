Albany, NY Transforms To Duloc for ‘Shrek Rave’ this February

The movie Shrek (yes, the one about a terrifying, onion-eating, green ogre) came out in 2001 and it's more relevant than ever in 2022 nearly 20 years later.

If you've been on social media, you've probably seen the Shrek memes and audio clips from the movie seem to go viral every few months on TikTok and Instagram Reels from iconic scenes like this:

Get Your Green Face Paint Ready it's Time to Rave with Shrek

In honor of the film's newfound popularity, a Shrek Rave is coming to Albany at Empire Live this February. The rave comes to the area with a phenomenal tagline:

It's dumb just come have fun!

Get dressed up like your favorite Shrek character (I'd go with Donkey) and get ready to dance the night away to pop, hip hop, and EDM classics and of course, Smash Mouth's "All-Star" will be spinning all night.

Shrek Raves the New Thing

These Shrek Raves have apparently been happening for a few months now. In the summer of 2022, The New York Times covered the magical Shrek-themed party that made a stop in Brooklyn.

In the article, The Times reports that there were some very on-brand costumes that entered the rave. They write:

One group of friends entered wearing fuzzy green ears made out of pipe cleaners, and had green glitter shimmering on their faces and bodies. Another person appeared wearing a large, mascot-style gingerbread-man head.

There was even a DJ dressed as Lord Farquaad.

Enter the land of Duloc, we mean Empire Live, and the Shrek Rave on February 24th. Tickets are on sale now for this 18+ and older event.

