Hidden Spots to Visit in the Shawangunk Mountains, NY

When was the last time that you went to "The Gunks"?

Growing up in the Hudson Valley, we always referred to the Shawangunk Mountains with different nicknames. That one is my favorite.

If you are unfamiliar with the Shawangunk Ridge, it can be spotted throughout the Hudson Valley. This 47 mile long excursion consists of trails, cliffs, waterfalls and more.

What are the Shawangunk Mountains and why are they so important?

While we live in such a beautiful state, we often forget about the extensive history that exists here. Each town has a story to tell and it's exciting to learn more as we grow in the Hudson Valley. If only these mountains could talk.

This region dates back to over 11,000 years in history.

The Shawangunk Mountains Region may be one of the oldest pieces of history in the Hudson Valley. Native Americans resided on these lands and traveled between the surrounding rivers.

What can you do within the Shawangunk Mountains?

There are trails to explore, swimming holes to visit, waterfalls to "chase" and cliffs to jump from. For the most part, my friends and I have hiked through the beautiful trails and swam in the fresh, beautiful water. I know other people who have done more activities throughout these mountains.

Here's where you can explore throughout the Shawangunk Mountains.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve

5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Locals know this trail as being the most popular spot in "The Gunks". Out of town residents will be shocked when they get to explore the beauty of these grounds. This preserve has over 22,00 acres. Lake Minnewaska and Lake Awosting are the main highlights of this preserve. I have had the chance to explore both of them. Be sure to bring your bathing suit, hiking shoes and everything else you could imagine you would explore here.

Sam's Point Area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve

400 Sam's Point Road, Cragsmoor, NY 12420

Being at Sam's Point completely took my breath away. My sister and I witnessed someone proposing and successfully becoming engaged on these grounds. I also had the chance to explore the ice caves nearby. Visitors can also hike and explore the magical waterfalls of Sam's Point. The views of the Shawangunk Region from this location are incredible and worth the steps.

Bonticou Crag, Mohonk Preserve

This mountain was once known as "Bunticoo Point''. Rock climbers come round around the world to explore these exciting grounds. Plan to hike about 3 miles while visiting this spot in "The Gunks" and be sure to capture all of the breathtaking views while up in the sky. My feet were hurting after this one but it was worth it!

Mohonk Preserve Testimonial Gateway

35 NY-299, New Paltz, NY 12561

Upon arrival, I paid to enter and was surprised at what I found on site. There were a handful of local artists painting their own versions of the Shawangunk Mountains. As I traveled through the Gatehouse, there were different options to choose from on the path. There's a Skytop Smiley Tower to see as well.

If you would like to start at Mohonk Mountain House, there is a different fee and paths to explore.

Which part of the Shawangunk Mountains are your favorite? Which path will you explore next? Share with us below.

