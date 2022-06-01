Troublesome Surprise Slithers Into One Hudson Valley, NY Home 

One local family encountered a big and unpleasant shock right in their Dutchess County home. One of my biggest fears is snakes and I'm always terrified I'm going to see one roaming around. It's expected that you'll see them outside, but having to deal with them in your own home is another story. I came across a Facebook post that shared one family's frightening experience with a snake and I still have the creeps from it.

Creepy Visitor:

I. Pearce I. Pearce loading...

UGH, UGH, AND UGH. According to the post, the mother heard her daughter SCREAM in their house because the snake (pictured above) had slithered its way in and was laying on the floor near her sliding glass door. It only gets worse, after that the snake ended up slithering into the corner behind a box. I think by this point I would have already fainted or been halfway down the road away from the house.

Tongs to the rescue:

I. Pearce I. Pearce loading...

According to the mom, she was trying to think of how to get the snake out of the house and at first thought of trapping it under something, but then came to realization that the snake would be in the house....ick. With some quick thinking she grabbed her 'Belfor Property Restoration' bbq tongs, grabbed the snake and was able to get it outside. Again, no thank you.

So long.....

I. Pearce/Canva I. Pearce/Canva loading...

Here's what the snake looked like once it was safely outside and out of the house. Nobody was harmed during this, but what a crazy story it is to share. Kudos to the family for keeping their cool and staying as calm as they did during this.

More snakes in the area:

A pretty scary looking snake was recently photographed in the Middletown area and it had residents guessing what kind it was. One look at the photo and I think we can all agree that the scene looks like something out of a scary movie. Now that the weather is finally warm, it's always good to double check that nothing is slithering around you.

