A Fishkill, NY restaurant that has been serving customers for nearly 25 years has officially closed their doors.

Seasons Fishkill, located at 1545 Route 52 in the plaza with Ocean State Job Lot, closed their doors in late January after owners announced that their lease was up and they would be retiring.

Owners Gamal and Diedre Kandeel announced on Facebook on January 20th that Seasons would be closing just two days later.

It is with very heavy hearts that we announce that we are closing our wonderful restaurant, SEASONS, as of Saturday, January 22, 2022. It has been almost 25 awesome years in business here in Fishkill and our lease is up. We are grateful to all our employees ( and former employees), customers, businesses, friends and family that have made SEASONS RESTAURANT and GATHERING PLACE a success throughout the years.

Having grown up in Fishkill in the neighborhood behind the popular restaurant, Seasons was our family place to go for birthday celebrations, graduation dinners, and the go-to for a bite to eat when we had out of town visitors.

The route 52 Fishkill location was not the original for Seasons, as they first opened at 246 Min Street in Beacon in 1992. The former location is now home to the popular Max's on Main.

In addition to being a popular spot to get together with friends and family for great food and drinks, or to watch a game, Seasons made headlines back in 2019 when the restaurant was selected to be featured in the award winning HBO series I Know This Much Is True. Filming took place in the Spring of 2019 at Seasons, and the film featured many other notable Hudson Valley locations.

On Saturday January 22nd, the owners invited customers, employees, business, family and friends to one final party at the restaurant to toast to their nearly 25 years as a business with a goodbye celebration. They then shared their appreciation for everyone that came out and shared their heartfelt words, and their thanks for the patronage over the years.

We know you will all miss us greatly, as we will miss all of you too. Again, we love all of you and are blessed to have been part of this great community!