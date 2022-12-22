The Hudson Valley’s Scary Snake Encounters of 2022

Yikes...it's scary to think they have been slithering around the area. It's karma for writing about snakes because since I started, I have seen multiple ones around the Hudson Valley.

I'm pretty afraid of snakes so it's never a pleasant experience to see one, but some people are completely fascinated by them. Whether you're afraid of them or think they are cool, there are some pretty unique snakes that can be found right in the Hudson Valley region.

Warning: snakes are creepy to some of us, but please DO NOT HARM THEM!

Snakes in Poughkeepsie, NY:

Aww man, this is not something I would like to see on my walk. The snake was found at a home in the Poughkeepsie area and it looks like it was just hanging out in the sunlight. The owner of the home believes it's a Garter snake and they are harmless to people...they just aren't pleasant to look at.

Snakes in Garrison, NY:

Watch your feet...it's very easy to step on a snake like the one above. The Hudson Valley resident who photographed the snake was not alarmed by it, but just wanted a little more information on what kind of snake it is. The coloring on the snake is different and it almost looks like there is a yellow line on its side. Would you be afraid if you saw the snake slithering by you while you were outside? My answer is YES.

Snakes in Fishkill, NY:

We're going to kick it up a notch here....what in the world is that? I don't think I would be right if I saw this slithering by me. The snake was spotted at a condo complex in Fishkill, NY and the resident was able to safely relocate it to a safer area. You couldn't pay me to touch that snake., well you could....but it would take a few million dollars. I still have nightmares about the snake above.

More snakes in Dutchess County, NY:

UGH, IGH, UGH.....this has to be one of the scariest things I've seen. We saved the best and scariest snake for last. One Hudson Valley resident said the snake SLITHERED INSIDE HER HOME and she was able to get it out safely with a pair of tongs and she remained calm during the whole experience. I would have fainted and not been any help to anyone if I saw the snake. Ick...

I wonder what the snake season of 2023 will bring. However for now I'm going to go look at pictures of puppies to forget some of the snakes above.

