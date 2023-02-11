Send Your Ex to The Litter Box at Saugerties, NY Animal Shelter

Love is in the air...for some. For others, love is in the litter box.

Valentine's Day is almost here and those who are in strong relationships are hustling to get their date night plans locked down. Apparently, Americans are going to be spending about $200 on their lovers for Valentine's Day this year (that's up $20 from last year).

Send Your Ex to the Litter Box in Saugerties, NY

Forget the chocolate, flowers and fancy dinners. Those who are broken hearted this Valentine's Day can have some Valentine's Day fun too thanks to Saugerties Animal Shelter.

On Facebook, the Ulster County shelter wrote "We're taking names and the cats are kicking litter" adding a promotional photo for their Not So Sweet Valentine's Day Fundraiser.

For a $5 donation, the Saugerties Animal Shelter will write your ex's name in the litter box at the shelter and let their adoptable cats do the rest of the work. If your ex did you dirty, you can do them dirty, right!?



Donations are to be made through Paypal: @sawf2020 or Venmo: @sawfsas.

Ulster County SPCA Spreads the Puppy Love

If you're feeling a little more romantic, the Ulster County SPCA has brought back their Puppygrams for Valentine's Day this year. An adoptable dog will bring chocolates, flowers and a Valentine card to your special someone this year.

No matter how you're feeling this year on Valentine's Day you have an outlet to express yourself and it all goes to a great cause.

If you're interested in adopting from the Saugerties Animal Shelter, visit them at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties or online at SaugertiesAnimalShelter.com. To learn more about the Ulster County SPCA's PuppyGrams visit UCSPCA.org

