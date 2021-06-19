It's less than three hours away!!!

With the official start of summer just a few days away, and most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted now is the perfect time to plan a trip to one of my favorite theme parks. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey is on top of my must-visits this summer and to hear that the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster is now open according to News 10, I can't wait.

The coaster, named the "Jersey Devil Coaster," has been under construction for quite some time and the long-awaited opening took place last Sunday, June 13 and from what riders have said, "It's a must ride!!"

As a bit of a roller coaster enthusiast, I've been following the construction news of what they're calling, the "tallest, fastest and longest" single-rail roller coaster anywhere in the world pretty closely. The Jersey Devil Coaster promises to give riders a "cutting-edge" experience, according to Six Flags.

The Jersey Devil, named after the fabled "Jersey Devil" which, according to local tales, is said to call New Jersey’s Pine Barrens forest home, will span across 3,000 feet of track, it'll climb some 130 feet into the air, and reach top speeds of 58 miles per hour. It will also invert riders 3 times throughout the full ride and at one point will drop some 87 feet. Six Flags President John Winkler told News 10 what riders can expect when riding the coaster, he said, "We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine."

Six Flags New Jersey is open daily from 10AM. thru 8PM For tickets, park information and more check them out online here.

