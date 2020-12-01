Rockefeller Christmas Tree Owl Released Back into the Wild

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

It was the biggest news that was in the tiniest package over the last few weeks.

Sadly this year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree did not come from the Hudson Valley as it has in years past. However, there was a Hudson Valley connection that came shortly after the tree was set up down in New York City.

While the Christmas tree, from Oneonta, was being put up on display the group of tree movers found a small saw-shet owl that went along for the ride.

Of course, the tree maintenance crew knew that the tiny owl needed to be cared for in a special way. So, a family member of the crew reached out to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

There, the team took the small owl under their wing (pun most definitely intended) and nursed it back to health. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center reported that the owl was suffering from dehydration as she hadn't had food or water for almost 3 days.

It looks like the owl, who they named Rockefeller, a.k.a. Rocky, received her clean bill of health and was released back into the wild last week.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center shared a beautiful video of Rocky's release on Facebook. Take a look:

When the adorable pictures of Rocky were first released, many thought it was a baby owl. However, we learned she was a saw-shet owl who are one of the smallest species of owl in North America.

To learn more about the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center and to donate to their organization to help other animals like Rocky, check them out on Facebook or on their website ravensbeard.org.