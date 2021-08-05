Riverfest Returns to the Poughkeepsie Waterfront This Weekend

Some of my fondest memories from my years of living in and working in Poughkeepsie were made at the many Riverfests. I saw Leon Russell, Little Feat, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Jimmy Cliff, Chuck Berry, 3 Dog Night, and tons of other great bands at Poughkeepsie Riverfests through the years.

The music is great, but Riverfest is really about celebrating the fact that we get to live, work, and play on the shores of the Hudson River. One of the greatest rivers in the country. Riverfest has changed through the years, and for one reason or another, we went without any Riverfests at all for quite a few years. But we are happy to tell you that it’s back for 2021.

Pack up the family and head to Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 6 - 9. It’s going to be 3 fun days of rides, food, games, live entertainment, community and the mighty Hudson River. There will be live music and entertainment, carnival rides, games, vendors, and the Crazy Over ART On Tour van will be there, too. It’s going to be a weekend of fun for the whole family.

Riverfest kicks off at Waryas Park at the bottom of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at 3PM Friday, and runs until 10PM. On both Saturday and Sunday, Riverfest will run from 12PM - 10PM. While you’re visiting the Poughkeepsie Waterfront, check out some of the cool restaurants like River Station, Mahoneys, Erin O’Neill’s Pub and Grill and Akari. And don’t forget to take in some of the best views in the Hudson Valley on the Walkway Over the Hudson. We're lucky enough to live on the banks of the river, so why not celebrate?

