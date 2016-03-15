Risk for Wildfires This Spring in New York

Normally at this time of year, there's still some snow on the ground. When warm, early spring days arrive, this melts leaving yards and fields pretty wet. The chances of having a wildfire aren't usually that high. This year, however, we have the complete opposite.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), with the lack of snow cover over much of the state and unseasonably warm temperatures forecasted, experts believe conditions for wild fires will be heightened in the coming weeks.

In an effort to prevent wildfires, the DEC is reminding New Yorkers that residential brush burning in towns with less than 20,000 residents is prohibited from March 16 through May 14. This helps protect people, property, and natural resources throughout the state. To keep track of the risk of fires on a daily basis, the DEC publishes a fire danger rating forecast map every day.

The DEC also warns about open debris burning. It's the single largest cause of wildfires in the spring. Wildfires can start and spread easily, fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation. Violators of the open burning state regulation are subject to both criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.

To report environmental law violations call 1-800-847-7332 or you can report it on DEC's website.