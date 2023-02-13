City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns the Loss of K9 Kiah

A Hudson Valley police department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

A Facebook page dedicated to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department K-9 Kiah shared a heartbreaking update on Monday, February 13th, 2023.

In the statement, they explain that recently Kiah wasn't acting like herself and developed a cough.

Kiah's family explains further writing,

We took her to the vet and started antibiotics for pneumonia. Kiah wasn't responding to the treatment and there appeared to be lung nodules on her chest X-ray. We scheduled an appointment with a specialist for 2/14. However Kiah started to not eat or drink and was not doing well. We took her to an emergency vet hospital yesterday. We were told the worst news possible... lung cancer.

With such devastating news, Kiah's family did what they had to do to make sure she was comfortable. Kiah was left with the vet to receive IV fluids and oxygen therapy so that she can come back home for palliative care.

Unfortunately, Kiah passed away during her overnight stay. Kiah's family goes on to honor their pup writing:

RIP our girl, the best K9 partner ever.

She was my partner from 2015 until now and faithfully served her community, always excited to jump in the police car and get to work. She loved the water and was amazing at agility tasks (she could balance on just about anything) she loved kids and chewing on squeaking tennis balls. She was a kind and gentle soul, taken too quickly from us.

Our thoughts and prayers are with K-9 Kiah's family and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

