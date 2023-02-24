Mysterious Hudson Valley Property For Sale in Rhinebeck, NY

An over $3 million dollar property in Rhinebeck is leaving prospective buyers with questions. It's safe to say there are no shortages of amazing homes in the Hudson Valley. Each one of them is unique and they bring an interesting style to the area. Some of them even look like they belong in the Hollywood Hills and that they were transplanted here from somewhere else. One home, in particular, is causing a pretty big buzz on the real estate scene.

Where is the house located in Rhinebeck?

Vicki Hickman, Houlihan Lawrence via Realtor.com Vicki Hickman, Houlihan Lawrence via Realtor.com loading...

It seriously looks like a home the Kardashians would own, but is it too perfect? Is it just me or does the home not even look real? However, according to the real estate post the home is located on Lake Drive in Rhinebeck, NY.

More details on the beautiful home in Rhinebeck:

Again, these are perfect photos. Something that's a bit odd is that there are no pictures of the inside of the home. You'd think for almost $ 4 million dollars you'd be able to see every inch and room in this house. Does someone famous live here who doesn't want the inside photographed? There are plenty of pictures of the outside and the quality seems a bit different...

Buying/Selling history of the Rhinebeck home:

Another thing that's interesting is if you look at the buying and selling history of the home it's all over the place. According to the post, the home has been put on the market and taken off multiple times over the past few years and it was listed a few times at $875,000. How did we go from $875,000 to $3,400,000 (the current listing price) in that short amount of time?

There has been a recent trend in real estate where houses are "virtually staged" and digital enhancements are used instead of real furniture. Could this whole home be staged? Let us know what you think or if you know more about it on the station app.

