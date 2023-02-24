Air Fryers Recalled After Fire Hazard, Do you Own One of These?

A lot of love their air fryers and they won't hesitate to tell you about them. The simple convection ovens that heat food by circulating hot air, and can also fit on your countertop, have become the thing. They'll heat up everything from leftovers, vegetables, lean meat, and even frozen foods.

They can also help prepare your food without preheating, and do it all with less grease and calories for a healthier plate. But you may want to take notice of this latest safety recall. Is your fryer in danger of overheating?

Air Fryer Recall

NBC says that Atekcity Corporation has recalled around two million Cosori air fryers due to the possibility of fires. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that a potential hazard in the wire connection could lead to fires or severe burns.

NBC says that there have been over 200 of these fryers that either melted, caught fire, burned, or caused some sort of property damage.

CBS says the fryers were sold at a number of retailers from June 2018 through December 2022,

What Cosori Fryers Are At Risk?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Cosori fryers with the following serial numbers have been recalled. NBC also says that the units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red.

CP158-AF

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CP137-AF

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

CO137-AF

CO158-AF

CO158-AF-RXBCP258-AF

You can check the bottom of your fryer or the user's manual for the model's serial number.