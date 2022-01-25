3 Hudson Valley Towns With Big Restaurant Scenes

Some Hudson Valley towns have hidden gems within. From hiking trails, to unique boutiques and some of the best dining around, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a low-key night out or more towards restaurant hopping, the Hudson Valley has it all and in between..

Check out the three Hudson Valley towns with big restaurant scenes.

Newburgh, NY

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

During the 1800's, Newburgh was known for being an important stop and route for shipping and trading. The George Washington's Headquarters State Historic Site can also be found in this town. There's much more history in Newburgh than what is known. If anything, the restaurants, nightlife and bars bring the name to this very town. Recently, a well known taco spot has gained popularity called Hudson Taco. If you would prefer fine dining with a view of the waterfront, visit Blue Pointe. For casual dinner, drinks, dancing and nightlife, visit the following.

Billy Joe's Ribworks

26 Front St, Newburgh NY 12550

Hudson Taco

27 S Water St, Newburgh NY12550

Blue Pointe

120 Front St, Newburgh NY 12550

Kingston, NY

Kingston, Hudson Valley Kingston, Hudson Valley loading...

Dating back to the 1600's, there's so much history within this town. During the 1700's,Kingston was known for being the first state capital. With it's every growing population, there's so much to see and do here. From historical markers to explore and learn about, to visiting the one of a kind, locally owned boutiques and choosing from a large selection of eateries, you won't get bored. If you're in the mood for Mexican, stop by Mole Mole. On the other hand, if Italian food is calling your name, be sure to stop by any of Savona's locations. For a more formal dinner, Mariner's Harbor won't disappoint.

Mole, Mole

23 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401

Savona's Trattoria

11 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston NY 12401

Beacon, NY

The waterfall in Beacon, New York. Andrea Gill loading...

There's something inviting and exciting about this town. Some refer to Beacon as a "Mini Manhattan''. Others appreciate the hipster feel to it. From upscale dining options to fun bars, unique boutiques and views of the mountains, there's something for everyone. If you're dining in Beacon be sure to visit some of my favorites. The Roundhouse for a more formal dinner, Melzingah's for a laid back and casual dining experience and Brothers Trattoria if you're in the mood for Italian food.

The Roundhouse

2 E Main St, Beacon NY 12508

Melzingah Tap House

554 Main St, Beacon NY 12508

Brother's Trattoria

465 Main St, Beacon NY12508

Have you ever been to these towns? What was your favorite part about them? Share with us below.

