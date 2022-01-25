Opening Night for 1 Hudson Valley Drive In Announced 3 More to Go
It is never too early to start playing fair-weather fun. One of the best things you can do on a cold winter day is thinking about a plan for something you are going to do as soon as the weather warms up.
One Hudson Valley venue is already planning ahead and predicting that by May 6th, 2022 we will be ready to head back to the Drive-In Movies. Let's face it as soon as we get that first taste of Spring weather we will all be looking to spend more time outdoors and a night at the Drive-In is perfect.
Opening Night Movie Announced for Fair Oaks Drive-In
This past weekend (January 22, 2022) the Fair Oaks Drive-In announce that they are planning their opening night to be May 6th. The movie they will show that night is Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness.
What Does the Rest of the Summer lineup look like at this Middletown Drive-In?
Saturday, August 20th, 2022 look forward to Rocky Horror Picture Show with Sweet Translucent Dreams
August 27th, 2022 - Doug Benson Live - There is good news for folks who were ticket holds to this show last year when it was postponed your tickets will be honored so mark the date.
List of Hudson Valley Drive-In Theaters
Overlook Drive-In - 7 White Bridge Lane Poughkeepsie, New York
Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theatre - 10699 State Route 9W Coxsackie, New York
Warwick Drive-In - 5 Warwick Turnpike Warwick, New York
