Required New York State Snowmobile Class Being Offer

I realize that fall has just started but it is never to early to plan your snowmobiling season. Winter 2020 will be here in 12 short weeks you don't want to find yourself unprepared to hit the trails. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is ready to get you started with Snowmobile Safety classes. They have set aside 2 date in November for the classes they are sponsoring.

The class listed are the New York State Young Operators and Adult Certification Course for Snowmobiles. It is actually required by New York State Law for snowmobile riders ages 10 to 17 according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.

The class will be offered Saturday November 7th at the Tillison Firehouse, 5 Tillson Road in Tillison and then again the following Saturday November 14th at the West Hurley Firehouse, 24 Wall Street, West Hurley. Training during this course is certified by instructors with more than 50 years of combined experience. The purpose of the course is to teach safety, proper riding habits, equipment safety and rules of the trails.

A pizza and soda lunch will be available for free or your can bring your own bag lunch. NYS COVID guidelines will be followed and classes are limited to 25 people. A parent or guardian must accompany a minor so that the proper permissions can be signed. If you want to enroll contact the Ulster County Sheriff's Office at (845) 340-3803.

Co sponsors of these classes include: "TT Trailblazers Snowmobile Club of Rosendale, NY, the Fire Departments of Tillson and West Hurley, with donations made by Antonio’s Pizzeria of Rosendale, the TT Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, and Fred Jente Acupuncture of Kingston and Stone Ridge."