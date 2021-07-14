Renowned Hudson Valley Photographer Featured in PBS Series

If you are a fan of rock and roll and rock and roll photography, you’ve no doubt heard the name Elliott Landy. Landy is one of the most well known music photographers, and he’s a Hudson Valley guy. I had the honor of meeting him at the Joyous Lake in Woodstock in the early 2000s. Elliott was there to photograph the John Hall Band, which my boyfriend played bass for. Landy was probably the most famous person there, but he was so nice and so humble. And he took some great photos.

Elliott Landy began his career in the 1960s when some of rock and roll’s biggest names were just arriving on the scene. Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and The Band just to name a few. He was the official photographer of the 1969 Woodstock Arts and Music Festival. Yeah, that famous little concert in Bethel, NY. Elliott Landy’s photos have been featured in magazines like Rolling Stone and Life, his photos have been used as album cover and calendars, and numerous book collections.

Elliott Landy’s photographic talents go far beyond the music world, too. His children, nature, and his own travels have produced amazing photographs. He has also authored and published a few books of his own.

Elliott Landy is a Hudson Valley treasure, and he is being recognized in a new PBS series called Icon: Music Through The Lens, which premiers on July 16. I don’t know about you, but I’ve got quite a few PBS stations through my local provider, and different shows are featured at different times, so make sure to check your local listings and keep checking back. If you love the Hudson Valley and you love rock and roll, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

Rock Stars Who Have Lived in Woodstock

Kate Pierson of the B-52's Is Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shack’ Compound Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken

The New Donut Shop that Has Ulster County Residents Raving Some of the Incredible Donuts at Hole in the Wall by The Anchor