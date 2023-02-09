Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading.

There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street

Kingston, NY, 12401.

Wait, is this a new photo contest?

Believe it or not, this is the newly established "First Annual" Photo Contest with Wiltwyck Cemetery.

Who can enter the contest? What are the requirements for the Wiltwyck Cemetery photo contest?

Cemetery Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash loading...

Here is some of the important information that you will need. The photography contest is open to all individuals who are over the age of 12. You will need to submit your photos (printed on 8 1/2 by 11-inch paper) and the pictures have to be ones that you, yourself took at the cemetery. There is no restriction on the subject of the photos, but you are limited to two entries per person.

Get our free mobile app

What are the prizes that you could win in the Wiltwyck Cemetery Photo Contest?

100 steps cemetery Google Maps loading...

The prizes that you could win in the contest (First, Second, and Third) will be gift certificates that will be good at Frank Guido's Kingston, NY restaurants. There is no cost to enter, and all of the submissions will become the property of the cemetery. For more information, click here.

Here is what another Hudson Valley New York Cemetery Looks Like The Haunted History Trail of New York has dozens of spooky locations to tour this Halloween season and all year round, such as the Old Dutch Church in Kingston.

Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season Take the tour of this Cemetery Schoolhouse Airbnb located in the Hudson City Cemetery, perfect for tourists looking to have an immersive Halloween experience.