Beloved Mohegan Lake Movie Theater Will NOT Close After All
After an announcement back in January that beloved Regal United Artists Theatre at the Cortlandt Town Center located in Mohegan Lake will be closing, it looks now that the theatre will remain open.
Cineworld's Original Announcement to Close 39 Theaters
CNN and Variety reported that Regal Cinemas' parent company Cineworld announced back in January that Regal United Artists Theatres at Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake would be one of 39 cinemas to be closing.
The announcement to close the theaters came four months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September of 2022. The reason for the bankruptcy filing is largely related to the impact that the pandemic had on the theater industry.
The Westchester County movie theater was to be one of 6 New York movie theaters to close. The original list of 39 theaters is as stated:
- Tikahtnu Stadium 16 in Anchorage, Alaska
- Metro Point in Costa Mesa, California
- Berkeley 7 in Berkeley, California
- Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, California
- Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax in Escondido, California
- Hemet Cinema 12 in Hemet, California
- Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 in Los Angeles, California
- Yorba Linda and Imax in Yorba Linda, California
- Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton, Colorado
- SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial, Colorado
- Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Florida
- South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax in Miami, Florida
- Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
- Bolingbrook Stadium 12 in Bolingbrook, Illinois
- Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois
- Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX in Boston, Massachusetts
- Bowie Stadium 14 in Bowie, Maryland
- Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Rockville, Maryland
- Brunswick 10 in Brunswick, Maine
- Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex, North Carolina
- Omaha Stadium 16 in Omaha, Nebraska
- Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire
- Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Landing, New Jersey
- Pohatcong Stadium 12 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- Santa Fe Stadium 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Village Square Stadium 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York
- Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, New York
- Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake, New York
- Union Square Stadium 14 in New York, New York
- Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, New York
- Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax in Williamsville, New York
- Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Ohio
- Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania
- Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Pennsylvania
- Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia
- Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Meridian 16 in Seattle, Washington
- Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC
Mohegan Lake Theatre to Be Saved From List of Closings
On February 15th, court documents filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division saw that 30 of the leases were removed from the list. Cineworld will instead attempt negotiations with the landlords of each of these theatres.
The 30 theatres that were removed are not out of the woods yet. According to the filing, Cineworld is still able to authorize a lease rejection for each theater at a later date. The fait of these theaters is still up in the air, but for the time being, the Cortlandt Town Center theater will still be listing regular showtimes for movies.