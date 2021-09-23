Rare Retro Cereals Spotted in Hudson Valley

Some retro cereals have been spotted in the Hudson Valley that will make you feel like a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons

You may remember Count Chocula and Franken Berry, but what about Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy? All of the "monster cereals" of the 1970s are back and they're just making their way to the Hudson Valley this week.

Back in 1971, General Mills introduced the first of their monster cereals with Count Chocula and Franken Berry. A year later, Boo Berry was added to the lineup followed by Fruit Brute in 1974 (later the spelling was changed to "Frute Brute"). Sadly, Frute Brute was discontinued in 1982 and later replaced with a similar-tasting cereal called Yummy Mummy that only lasted until the early 90s.

General Mills

Well, now all of those monster cereals are back, and they're together in one box. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Count Chocula, General Mills has combined all five monster cereals to create "Monster Mash."

General Mills

The limited-time cereal containers pieces from Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy in the same bowl. Special boxes of Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry are also being released in commemorative retro packaging.

The first boxes of these monster cereals were spotted on store shelves in the Hudson Valley this week at Tops Friendly Markets. All of the limited-time cereals come in 9.6-oz boxes for $2.50 each and in 16-oz Family Size boxes for $3.99. In addition to the monster cereals, Hudson Valley stores are also being stocked with Reese's Puffs Bats and Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. All of these cereals will only be available for a limited time, so grab them while you can.