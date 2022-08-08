The Great Pumpkin Spice Release Date Race in the Hudson Valley

We know, we know....middle of the longest heatwave the Hudson Valley has seen in a long time and here we are talking about pumpkin spice lattes. Maybe this will bring a cold front into the area? One can only hope.

We've been following an internet leak about one of the most highly anticipated (and most controversial) releases of the entire year. When will your favorite coffee spot officially launch all things pumpkin spice...ahem, I mean, their fall-themed menu.

Though neither Starbucks nor Dunkin' has posted any official press releases on their sites, we're taking this information with a grain of salt, or the seed of a pumpkin, for now, but the release timelines seem to add up.

Leaked Info! Will Dunkin' Beat 'Bucks' With Pumpkin' Spice For Fall 22?

There's an established 'Instagram foodie and blogger' named Markie Devo who leaked some info about the fall Dunkin menu release date, and it appears to be sooner than you might expect. Looking like Dunkin' will beat Starbucks to the finish line, or, starting line, this pumpkin spice season.

A deep dive into Dunkin's history when it comes to pumpkin spice, and everything nice, over the past few years has us thinking that this speculation is true. Though they've had pumpkin-flavored items on the menu for quite some time, Dunkin' only first introduced pumpkin spice lattes back in 2020, and last year debuted their fall items, PSLs included, on August 18th. It makes sense that they'd go a day earlier this year, August 17th, to beat their own record, right?

But What About Starbucks Pumpkin Spice?

Looking like Starbucks will be coming in on the late side this season, with an August 30th release date for PSLs and all things pumpkin/fall-related. That same blogger/Instagram foodie Markie Devo, who was recently featured by Delish and Guilty Eats, uncovered the info that the full fall-themed menu will launch on the 30th of the month, with all the fan favorites, and some new items as well.

Historically speaking, that seems a little late for Starbucks, as they rolled out PSLs on August 24th last year, and the 25th in 2020, with the 24th noted as their earliest launch of the fall products.

Not Quite Ready For Pumpkin Coffee Yet? How About Pumpkin Booze?

If you're not quite ready to make the seasonal switch to pumpkin-flavored coffees and items, but looking to quench your summer thirst with a fall-themed beer or cocktail, you're in luck. Looks like they've tapped the pumpkin keg at County Fare in Wappingers, and also added an apple cider rum cocktail to the menu as well.

