Preview the Hudson Valley County Fairs Scheduled for 2022

The Hudson Valley is getting ready for the return of its most popular county fairs.

It's been a crazy few years, with local fairs being canceled or modified for the safety of their guests. This year, all of the Hudson Valley's fairs are back and ready to welcome a full capacity crowd.

Orange County

The 182nd annual Orange County Fair will take place Thursday through Sunday from July 14 to 31. The fair will feature a petting zoo, rides, fireworks and live entertainment.

A full schedule of concerts consists mostly of tribute bands that will be performing the music of Prince, Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tickets for all shows are free with fair admission. Other attractions include the Royal Hanneford Big-Top Circus, monster trucks, the Benjamin Jackson Comedy Hypnosis Show and the popular Banana Derby.

Discount tickets are available in advance on the Orange County Fair's website.

Ulster County

The Ulster County Fair is scheduled for August 2 through August 7. Once again, the fair will be following a "pay one price" model, which makes all of the rides and entertainment free with admission.

The fair will feature live animals, rides, a horse show, pig racing and other family-friendly activities. Headliner acts include Sawyer Brown, Ian Flanigan and others.

Tickets purchased online before June 15 will include a $1 discount. August 2 will be Carload Night, with an admission price of $50 for up to eight people per car.

Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Fair takes place in Rhinebeck from August 23 to August 28. Rides, food, animals and free entertainment will take place each day.

The Grandstand will feature shows that are either free with admission or require a ticket. Free shows include a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and Niko Moon. Other performers include America's Got Talent ventriloquist, Darci Lynne and country singer, Chris Janson.

Fair tickets and ride wristbands are available on the fair's website for a discount until August 22.