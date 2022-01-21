Prehistoric Performance in Poughkeepsie Runs Into Productional Problems

I'm sure several of you have seen the meme that reads, "Being an adult means no one asks about your favorite dinosaur anymore," and how true is that. Adulting sucks most of the time, mostly because it limits our creative and imaginative outlets. Growing up in a post Land Before Time and Jurassic Park world, dinosaurs were all the rage. I remember going to Disney World when I was in first grade, and riding the Jurassic Park ride. My folks still have the picture from the ride where my mom is having the time of her life while it looks like my dad and I are about to crap ourselves! The Hudson Valley was about to have a taste of the prehistoric itself. Again, I say "was."

Dinosaur World Live is an internationally renowned show that immerses the audience into a land ruled by the dinosaurs. Brought to life through advanced puppetry, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including the Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops. And what kind of dinosaur themed show would be complete without the Tyrannosaurus Rex! The show introduces Miranda, daughter of paleontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. It is through her that the audience meets the remarkably life-like creatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinosaur World Live (@dinoworldlive)

Unfortunately, the people of Poughkeepsie will not be meeting Miranda or her ferocious friends, as they once thought. Dinosaur World Live was anticipated to be seen at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center this Friday, January 21st. The event was cancelled; however, with the Mid-Hudson Civic Center website citing "productional issues," and will be rescheduled for the fall. This is not the only show that has been cancelled as of late. It was announced that the performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York on January 12th was cancelled due to "scheduling conflicts." The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York, also had to postpone their show for January 19th. No explanation for that postponement has been released. Perhaps the real reason for the cancellations is that they have lost control of the dinosaurs and they are running amok! Whatever the reason, be on the lookout for when they return in the fall. That shouldn't be too hard; look for the ginormous footprints crunched into Route 9.

In regards to the Poughkeepsie show, for those who did buy tickets, refunds are available at point of purchase. If someone purchased tickets through ticketmaster.com, they should visit their website. If someone purchased their tickets through the MJN Center box office, refunds will be available Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

