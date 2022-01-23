Traveling Fallen Biker Wall Coming to Poughkeepsie Bike Expo

In all my years of working in Hudson Valley radio I have found that there are few people more caring and charitable than our Hudson Valley bikers. There are dozens and dozens of motorcycle clubs, and you're always hearing about one of those clubs hosting a charity bike run, a party to raise money for a cause, a toy collection for kids, etc. Especially pre-pandemic. So, when something comes up to celebrate our bikers, I’m going to help spread the news.

The Hudson Valley Motorcycle is coming to the MJN Convention Center, formerly the Mid Hudson Civic Center, on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10AM - 6PM. It’s going to be a day full of everything biker related. There will be live music, vendors, a swap meet, a motorcycle show, and one of the most important parts of the show will be the Traveling Fallen Biker Wall.

The Traveling Fallen Biker Wall not only honors our fallen bikers, it also aims to save lives and decrease motorcycle fatalities by educating the public, increasing driver awareness of motorcycles, promoting safe riding habits and proper use of safety gear.

If you’re a biker or you want to honor a biker, if you have a passion for motorcycles, or if you just want to have a fun day checking out cool bikes, great music and awesome people, then head to the MJN Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 29. And a note to all of our Hudson Valley bikers… thank you for all you’ve done and all you continue to do to make our community a better one.

Remember When These Sad Buildings Were Hudson Valley Hot Spots? These Hudson Valley Spots Used to Be Hopping

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.