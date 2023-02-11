A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas.

When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.

For the most part Poughkeepsie has a good reputation when it is compared to other cities in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

Some parts of Poughkeepsie, New York have a reputation to people in the Hudson Valley of being dangerous. Some streets in The City of Poughkeepsie have a hotbed for crime. According to Neighborhood Scout, Poughkeepsie has a crime index of 16. 100 is considered the safest to put that into perspective. They also report that you have a 1 in 49 chance of being a victim of property crime and a 1 in 142 chance of being a victim of violent crime.

How safe are you in Poughkeepsie?

Believe it or not Poughkeepsie's has a crime rate that is higher then 94% of other cities in America.

A popular YouTube channel called HoodTime recorded a drive through some of Poughkeepsie's roughest streets. Do you recognize any of these neighborhoods?

Hood Time made a similar video of Newburgh that received several views as well. You can watch it by clicking here.

Here are some more of Poughkeepsie's most dangerous streets.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York