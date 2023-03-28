DA: Paroled Hudson Valley Killer Still ‘Danger’ To Family, ‘Society’

Top officials believe a Hudson Valley man who murdered his parents and brother is still a "danger" to his surviving family and "society."

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a Poughkeepsie man who has been behind bars for over 30 years is set to be released in a few weeks.

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

In March 1989, Brian Britton, then 16, shot and killed his father, Dennis, 44, 42-year-old mother Marlene and 8-year-old brother Jason in their Town of Poughkeepsie home.

He also shot his sister Sherry in the stomach and head. Sherry survived the shooting.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Brian's room was covered in Rambo posters. When he was booked at the police station he gave the nickname, "Rambo," the New York Times reported in 1989.

In January of 1990, Britton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Poughkeepsie Killer May Soon Be Free

Dark Prison Cell, Open Gate MoreISO loading...

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says Britton could be paroled as early as April 10.

"I want to go home to my wifey already! I am anxiously awaiting the day I can be a free man. Soon, I hope ☺️," Britton wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Britton, now 50, was denied parole in November 2021. That decision was appealed.

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office doesn't believe Britton should be paroled.

Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Doesn't Want Britton Released

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew A. Weishaupt sent a letter to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision opposing Britton's upcoming parole.

"The District Attorney's Office has consistently opposed the release of Mr. Britton and was not given notice of the Parole Hearing which took place earlier this month," Weishaupt stated.

Dutchess County District Attorney's Office shared with the parole board Facebook posts made by Britton last November.

"These postings and messages are alarming for several reasons, not the least of which are statements attributed to Mr. Britton directed at his sister saying, 'You should've played nice,' that she is 'complicit in the cycle of hurt' because she will not forgive him; and a claim in Facebook posts that his sister participated in part of these heinous crimes," Weishaupt wrote in his letter. "These statements clearly demonstrate that Mr. Britton still refuses to acknowledge responsibility for his actions," Weishaupt wrote.

DA: Poughkeepsie Killer Is Still Danger To Family, Society

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

If you're wondering, his Facebook page "Is Monitored By Prison Staff," according to his Facebook page. Officials believe the social media posts prove Britton would be a "danger" to his surviving sister and others.

"There is a large volume of material on various social media (sites) that demonstrate that substantial rehabilitation has not been demonstrated. Britton remains a danger to the only victim that survived the massacre of his family, and his release would be incompatible with the welfare of society."

His sister was 18 during the murders. She was injured but survived and has opposed his release.

"I fear for my life and that of my children if he were to be released," Sherry Shafer wrote on her Change.org petition. "The only reason he admitted to the crimes was that he found out that I was alive. His intent on that fateful morning was to kill his entire family but I survived. He has never shown remorse. He has never given a reason as to why he did what he did. He has never reached out to me ( since he has been in prison) to try to reestablish ties."

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.