The Washington Street and Garden Street bridges over the Fallkill Creek in Poughkeepsie will undergo major reconstruction projects, as both were identified as needing reconstruction in order to be restored to states of 'good repair.'

In a statement issued on June 2 by the City of Poughkeepsie, a virtual public information meeting will be held on June 10 at 5pm to discuss the work to be done on both bridges. The statement also included the following quote from Mayor Rob Rolison:

We are grateful for this opportunity to make significant upgrades to these bridges, Infrastructure improvements, whether they be to roads or sidewalks or bridges or to our water and sewer lines, are all critically important to our city, its residents and businesses.

The Washington Street Bridge restoration project options include the rehabilitation of the existing stone masonry arch bridge, or, the replacement of the existing bridge with a new structure. Both of these options will include the creation of a 'pocket park' located on the southwest concern of the arch, and geometric improvements to the intersection of Fallkill Place, Verazzano Blvd, and Brookside Avenue with Washington Street.

The proposed new arch bridge will be designed in keeping with the aesthetic and historical nature of the site.

City of Poughkeepsie

With regard to the Garden Street Bridge, plans include the rehabilitation of the existing stone masonry abutments and replacement of the bridge deck, or, replacement of the entire bridge.

Either alternative will improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety, including new crosswalks and provide intersection improvements.

City of Poughkeepsie

Additional information about the bridges and the proposed restoration projects can be found here.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!