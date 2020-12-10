Potential COVID Exposures at Hudson Valley Diner, Cafe, Casino

Officials are warning of more potential COVID-19 exposures in the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed a Resorts World Catskills employee tested positive for COVID-19. There is currently no indication that the employee contracted the virus at the casino or impacted anyone else, officials say.

Public Health Services has determined that this individual was working in the resort’s casino, located at 888 Resorts World Drive in Monticello, during the following dates and times:

November 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

December 1 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

December 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sullivan County Public Health Services also confirmed an employee at the Wurtsboro Diner & Café tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health Services is advising that anyone who was in this restaurant, located at 60 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro, on the following dates may have been exposed to coronavirus:

· November 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· November 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· November 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· November 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· November 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· November 25 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“The employee was wearing a mask while working and is now quarantining. But this continues a rising trend of coronavirus cases in the Wurtsboro area over the past week,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated.

If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.

The following parameters and protocols are based upon recommended preventive measures issued from the public health community. Follow these CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others:

• Stay at least six feet from other people.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

• Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: