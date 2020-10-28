Potential COVID-19 Outbreak Closes Two Hudson Valley Schools

Two schools in the Hudson Valley are closed due to COVID-19 while 23 students and 13 staff members were told to quarantine for two weeks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wallkill Central School District officials learned on Monday a student at the John G. Borden Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in attendance on Oct. 21. 23 students and 13 staff members were identified to be in close contact with the student who tested positive and will be mandated to quarantine 14 days from the last date of exposure, officials say.

"These individuals will be contacted by the Ulster County Department of Health as well as a school official. If you do not receive a phone call this evening, your child was not considered to be in proximate contact with the student who tested positive. The student who tested positive will remain in isolation in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines," Wallkill Central School District Superintendent of Schools Kevin Castle said in a letter to the community.

Due to the large number of faculty and staff who have been mandated to quarantine at middle school and Wallkill Senior High School, both schools will be closed for about two weeks.

John G. Borden Middle School and Wallkill Senior High School has pivoted to remote learning through Nov. 6, with the hope of returning to in-person learning at both schools on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Elementary schools will continue with in-person learning, officials say.

"Since the start of the school year we have been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting our buildings and will continue to do so daily. In addition, the requirement to wear a mask throughout the day, social distancing and proper hygiene helps to minimize the spread of the virus to others. Therefore, please continue to emphasize to your child the importance of wearing a mask, complying with 6 ft social distancing, and washing their hands. Most importantly, if your child is sick, keep them home," Castel added.