Possible Coronavirus Exposure at Many Orange County Stores

Hudson Valley residents with coronavirus may have exposed others to the virus at ShopRite, Walmart and a number of other local stores.

According to Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman, a resident exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms visited the ShopRite in the Campbell Plaza on Dolson Avenue on March 18. The individual returned to ShopRite on March 20 and also visited Family Dollar, Walgreens and Yes Beauty Supply on Dolson Avenue on March 20.

Earlier this week, the Health Department informed the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Walmart in Monroe, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, while symptomatic.

Gelman noted that COVID-19 has spread quickly throughout Orange County and she recommends that all residents stay home, including children and teenagers not in school, unless they must get food, medical supplies, or go to work.

Try to use delivery services when possible, officials say. Keep your distance from other people as much as possible, following the recommendation of six feet. Gelman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure.

According to Gelman, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be to practice basic, common-sense personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.