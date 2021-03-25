Popular Ulster County Thrift Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening

It’s been months since they closed their doors, but I’m so excited to tell you that the popular thrift store at People’s Place in Kingston has finally reopened, and this week is the grand reopening celebration. If you love thrift stores and you've never been to this one, now is a good time to check it out.

The People’s Place Thrift Store at 17 St. James Street in Kingston is not your run of the mill thrift store. It’s got really cool stuff including high end items, but that’s not even the best part about the store. The best part is that it raises money for People’s Place, one of the finest and most respected charitable organizations in the Hudson Valley.

In case you’re not familiar with them, People’s Place also operates a food pantry and the Community Cafe, which assures that every member of the Ulster County community never goes without eating, and pays what they can for a healthy and delicious meal. People’s Place has been helping their neighbors in Ulster County for close to five decades, and now that the thrift store is officially open, that will be easier to do.

If there is something that you’ve been looking for and you’re in the Kingston area, I suggest a trip to St. James Street for a visit to the People’s Place Thrift Store. Not only can you get some great items, you’ll also be helping your neighbors and your community. For more information about the Thrift Store and People’s Place in general, to find out about volunteering opportunities, or to make a donation, check out the People’s Place website.

