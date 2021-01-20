Popular Restaurant Named ‘Top Place To Visit’ Mysteriously Closed

A very popular Hudson Valley restaurant has been closed for nearly three months for an unknown reason.

On Oct. 29, Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall announced on Facebook the restaurant was closing for some "exciting changes" for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

A phone call and a Facebook message about the closure was never returned. An email about the closure to the email listed on Fiddlestix Cafe's website bounced back.

Fiddlestix Cafe opened up in Cornwall in 2004 and quickly became a favorite spot for Orange County residents for breakfast or lunch. One person on Facebook commented on the closure and wondered if there was a "support group for people that may deal with withdrawal."

Another person commented the cafe was previously for sale and wondered if the closure could be because of new owners. Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned the cafe was previously listed for sale, but is no longer available to rent or buy, according to Trulia

"Established high volume Restaurant-Cafe located in the heart of the business district in beautiful and historic, Cornwall NY. Fiddlestix Cafe was established in Cornwall in 2004 has built a faithful business serving unique breakfast and lunchs for over 15 years. Listed as a 'Top Place To Visit' at West Point's Visitor Center, and located only minutes from Storm King Arts Center and Woodbury Common, Fiddlestix has been attracting big crowds, with lines out the door, for many years. This sale includes the Business and equipment only," the Trulia listing states.

In early November, Fiddlestix Cafe removed all business hours on its Facebook page. Another request for comment wasn't returned

As of this writing, Fiddlestix Cafe is still closed. Owners still haven't provided an update on Facebook or responded to third request from us for comment. We will continue to monitor and update when any information is learned.

