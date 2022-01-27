Popular Newburgh Bakery Expands With Poughkeepsie Location at ‘The Academy’

It's official Poughkeepsie, The Newburgh Flour Shop is coming for you this spring with a new location set to open on Academy Street.

Many are familiar with their original location which opened in August 2018 in downtown Newburgh. Offering fresh baked breads, baked goods and pastries (and yes, those delicious pretzels that you can get at Newburgh Brewing Company, too), the owners also operate the Liberty Street Bistro just down the road from the Newburgh Flour Shop.

The Newburgh Flour Shop is headed across the river this spring to bring another spot to the Hudson Valley, and by the sound of this, it's going to be so much more than just a place to enjoy delicious baked goods. The Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy has been described as a brand new eating and drinking destination in the heart of Poughkeepsie.

They are going to be partnering with a group that dedicates itself to curating unique experiences, crafting high quality offerings, and strengthening the local Poughkeepsie Community. How exciting is this - alongside The Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy will be a food hall, restaurant and bar, market, and event space!

Chef and Owner, Michael Kelly, had the following to share about the new location:

We're thrilled to bring Newburgh Flour Shop to Poughkeepsie this spring and have our neighbor city to the north discover our products for the first time. We're truly excited to open our doors at The Academy and be part of a great group of people dedicated to the revitalization of Poughkeepsie, which is close to our hearts as a small business dedicated to the economic revitalization in the City of Newburgh.

This isn't the first expansion for The Newburgh Flour Shop, as in late 2021 they opened a state-of-the-art production bakery located in Balmville that would allow them to grow in order to meet the needs of their clientele. Opening the new shop at The Academy in Poughkeepsie will complete this multi-pronged expansion, and this location's main focus will be pastry production and will also introduce a new and exciting set of items to the menu, retail chocolates (yum). The Newburgh Liberty Street location will primarily focus on wedding cake production and still offer their signature pastries and breads.

Newburgh Flour Shop at The Academy is expected to open this spring at 33-35 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie.

