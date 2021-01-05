Popular Mexican Restaurant Takes Over Caffe Aurora

Now this is something to get excited about. Just when I thought Poughkeepsie was losing another great eating establishment, along comes one the area’s most popular Mexican restaurants to save the day.

Fans of Cafe Aurora on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie were shocked and sad when longtime owner Louie Strippoli announced that they will be closing their doors after decades of serving delicious baked goods and more to the Hudson Valley. The thought of another empty building in the city was just so depressing.

And along comes Cafe Mole, now opened up in the old Cafe Aurora building. Cafe Mole will offer fresh baked goods in addition to breakfast.. I can’t wait to try out some of the cool pastries and breakfast items on the menu. Check out these photos, and try not to drool on your keyboard.

While you’re on Mill Street visiting the new Cafe Mole, you can also hop on the Walkway Over the Hudson if you’re looking to walk off some calories. It’s also close to Mahoney's, Waryas Park and the Poughkeepsie Train Station. Welcome to the neighborhood, Cafe Mole!