After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market.

Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.

1st Hudson Valley Restaurant to Hold a Wing Night?

I don't have facts to back it up but after spending the last 30-plus years living in the Hudson Valley, I would guess that Zenon's, located on Ulster Ave in Kingston, New York was one of the first places in the Hudson Valley to hold a wing night. I know that in the 2000s places like Mcgillicuddy's, Foley's, and P&G's in New Paltz held them but I think Zenon's did it first and from what Kington area residents tell me, they are still doing it today!

Zenon's in Kingston is For Sale

According to Berardi Realty's Facebook page, the Kingston landmark restaurant Zenon's is now for sale with the post saying, "Amazing turn-key opportunity to own a family-owned and operated business for the last 35+ years. The bar, wings, and food have kept locals coming back for decades. Along with a fully equipped and well-ran establishment, there are 3 residential apartments above the restaurant."

The popular Zenon's is currently owner-occupied but according to the post, "it could be leased out too!" The asking price is $895,000 and includes all kitchen equipment, bar tables, barstools & furniture.

Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's best restaurants...

