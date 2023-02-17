Popular Hyde Park, NY Ice Cream Stand Reopens For Season

Spring has arrived early in Hyde Park this week.

A mild Winter calls for an early Spring, and early openings for some of your favorite ice cream spots.

The origins of ice cream parlors have often been debated, but most scholars trace the first ice cream parlor back to France in the 17th century. Ice Cream remained a rare and exotic dessert enjoyed mostly by the elite until 1800. In the early 1800s, an early form of a U.S. ice cream parlor existed in Philadelphia, PA which sold all kinds of refreshments, such as ice cream, French Cordials, Cakes, Clarets, jellies, etc.

According to one source, the first U.S. ice cream parlor opened in New York City in 1790.

Popular Hyde Park, NY Ice Cream Stand Reopens

Nana's Ice Cream & Grill announced this week that Spring would be arriving early with the popular spot reopening for the season on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Nana's Ice Cream & Grill off rt. 9G in Hyde Park not only offers up great ice cream, including some amazing milkshakes (I've had, take my word for it), but also burgers and dogs, wraps, sandwiches, salads and snacks.

We are very fortunate here in the Hudson Valley as there is no shortage of great ice cream parlors. I remember as a young kid growing up in Carmel, NY there was an ice cream parlor of rt. 52 that the family would go to regularly.

Also great memories of the Red Rooster in Brewster for ice cream and some miniature golf.