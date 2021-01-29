Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Re-Open Next Week

Much like the Bernie Meme, we are all patiently waiting for things to return to normal and with that all of our favorite restaurant to be able to serve us again. Many Hudson Valley restaurants have taken a longer than usual winter break due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. With the reduced capacity requirement some places have chosen to close for part, if not most of the winter. Outdoor seating is not really an option when it is so cold outside.

The good news is as January comes to an end and February arrives more of our favorite Hudson Valley dining spots are ready to welcome us back even if it is only for take-out and curbside pick-up or limited outdoor dining. Tuesday is Ground Hog day and as we wait to see if Spring is expected to be just around the corner we can start planning our dining out calendar.

Checking in with your favorite local restaurants would be a good plan. See if they are open after a winter break. After all Valentines Day is just 2 weeks away and if you are planning to treat your date to a dinner you are going to want to figure out your options.

One choice you will have is The Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant just outside of New Paltz in Gardiner. They posted on Facebook today that they will be re-opening Wednesday (February 3, 2021). They will have curbside takeout and some limited outdoor seating. The Mountain Brauhaus offers authentic German cuisine and is the must stop place if you have spent a day on the Ridge.

Much like the meme of Bernie waiting on the Mountain Brauhaus Restaurant porch many of us are enthusiastically awaiting the Mountain Brauhaus re-opening. Being able to visit our favorite restaurants and enjoy a meal is just one more way we can treat ourselves while we wait for things to become more like the pre - COVID days

