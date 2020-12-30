Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Must Close for a Month

If you are a fan of Cajun and Creole food chances are you have you have heard of The Parish. It is a restaurant that sits a top Water Street Market in New Paltz with a breath taking view of the Shawangunk Ridge and the River-to-Ridge trail that leaves the Village of New Paltz stretching west towards the Mohonk Preserve.

Yesterday, The Parish posted on their Facebook page that they will be closing down on January 4th for a least a month. In the post many reasons were given for the closure at this time but I think we can all assume like with other small space restaurants it is a difficult time to make things balance.

When things first opened after the shutdown last spring, The Parish was one of the first restaurants to re-open. Their deck and it's amazing view made for the perfect post lock down lunch or dinner spot. The lively menu and the "treat you like you are a regular" service is why so many people enjoy frequenting The Parish. I am a fan of their wings served with a side of pimento cheese and their signature cocktail they call the Fiery Monk. It is hard not to find something to enjoy at The Parish.

But it seems that time is running out to enjoy this for now. The Parish will be closing for at least a month starting on January 4th, 2021. They are currently open and are serving with limited room in the restaurant, plenty of room on the deck and of course they do have take-out. So get you fix for now and let's hope that when warmer weather is back The Parish will be too.