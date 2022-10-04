Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls

Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley.

Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.

Popeyes currently has five fast food restaurants open in the Hudson Valley, including restaurants in New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Monticello, and Middletown.

Popeyes Coming to Wappingers Falls, New York

Back in December of 2020, a plan was submitted to the Wappingers planning board to possibly bring a new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken to a vacant restaurant on Route 9.

After two years of nothing happening at the planned site, it looks like the plan has finally been approved by the planning board and according to Popeyes, they are ready to break ground this month on the new location. Once completed Popeyes will take over the former location of Romanelli's Restaurant and Pizzeria at 1490 Route 9, in the Hannaford Shopping Plaza.

Construction is set to begin before the end of October and if everything goes according to plan, they could be ready to open for business by the Spring of 2023. When this location is complete it will bring Popeye's restaurant count to six in the area. Wait there's more coming.....

Popeyes Coming to Carmel, New York

Make that 7! Earlier this year it was announced that Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has signed a lease to take over a vacant location in the Carmel Plaza on Route 52. Once the restaurant is completed it will join Shop Rite, Rite Aid, and the movie theater at 186 Route 52, (Gleneida Avenue). Popeyes didn't specify when this location will be opening but if you are in the Carmel area and have an update send it to us through the Wolf country app and we will update this article with specifics.

