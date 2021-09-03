Popular Beer Store in Lower Hudson Valley Underwater

A popular beer store in the Hudson Valley is under 4 feet of water after the heavy rainfall.

The effects of Hurricane Ida have hit too close to home. Parts of the Hudson Valley are submerged after the massive amount of rain that poured down. So many parts of the area is saturated.

Several counties declared a state of emergency early this morning.

The flooding was so bad that several major roadways stretched across at least 4 counties were closed this morning causing quite the headache for many commuters. Water built up on roads from Fishkill, Red Hook and Pleasant Valley all the way to Goshen and Milton. The list of closures was quite extensive and you can always stay up to date on the situations of local roadways on our mobile app.

The lower Hudson Valley region had its share of waterworks as well.

One of the most popular beer stores in the Hudson Valley took a huge hit from the storm. According to their post on Instagram, Half Time Beverage's Mamaroneck location was under 4ft of water as of this morning. The astonishing picture was captured by their security footage.

Halftime Beverage

Many residents have reached out on social media to show their support for the business.

Half Time ships beer direct-to-consumer but unfortunately that operation is almost entirely fulfilled from the Mamaroneck location.

Employees have not yet been able to even access the location to check on the full extent of the damage.

According to a representative from Half Time, the best thing people can do to help right now is to follow Half Time on Instagram for updates and support their Poughkeepsie location on Rte 9 in the meantime.