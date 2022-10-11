Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing.

On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week.

Teen Goes Missing From Ulster County, New York

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office is searching for 14-year-old Joseph E. Nickerson of Port Ewen, New York.

Google Google loading...

"Members of this agency are requesting the public's assistance with locating a missing teenager from Port Ewen," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

Police classified Nickerson as a "Runaway Juvenile."

"Joseph left his home voluntarily and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a runaway juvenile," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office began searching for Nickerson on Friday, Oct. 7. It's unclear why authorities waited a few days before asking the public for help in finding the missing 14-year-old.

Teen Goes Missing From Port Ewen, New York

UCSO UCSO loading...

Nickerson was last seen leaving his home in Port Ewen around Friday, Oct. 7. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The photo above is the only photo provided of Nickerson.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or possible sightings of Joseph are asked to call the Ulster County Sheriff's Office at 845-338-3640 or email at wcar@co.ulster.ny.us.

Nearly 80 children have recently gone missing from the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. Help is needed.

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley.

The 5 Most Boring Towns in New York State Here are the most boring towns in New York State, according to RoadSnacks.