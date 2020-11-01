Guess they really are magically delicious? A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway turned into an unexpected find, as police found a little more in two cereal boxes than just plain cereal. Anyone you know seem a little more high strung than usual after having their breakfast lately? This may explain a few things

WSYR says the stop happened early in the morning October 24 outside Verona, NY. Police say they pulled over a vehicle for an undisclosed traffic violation. State police then interviewed the driver and said they had probable cause to search the vehicle.

When state troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, they found almost five pounds of cocaine hidden in two separate Lucky Charms cereal boxes, according to WSYR. Officials haven't released any other details as of now. Well, looks like the driver wasn't so lucky in this case.

The 23-year-old driver, who officials say is from Worcester, Massachusetts, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class A felony.

Police said the man is waiting arraignment in the Oneida County Jail.

It is uncertain exactly where the Massachusetts man was traveling here in New York state, however, in COVID-19 related news, Governor Cuomo recently advised against nonessential travel to and from Massachusetts, due to spiking cases of Coronavirus. But while officials are advising against going to Massachusetts at this time, there is no forced quarantine order of yet. This comes at a time when many might be wondering about Thanksgiving plans, amid a potential spike in COVID-19 cases across the Northeast.