Wait! Before You Throw That Half-Full Water Bottle In The Hot Car!

So many of us are guilty of it (myself included), having a water bottle graveyard in your car. You started drinking a bottle, never finished it, and tossed it into the back seat, or left it in the cupholder - we're human it happens.

Since we're all friends here, I'll admit to you that I've done worse than just leaving a bottle in the car, sometimes I'll buy a case (or two) of water and drive around with it in the trunk for far too long. While this usually happens in the fall and winter (you always have cold water), I've definitely done it a time or two in the hot weather months. I digress.

There are a few reasons why you should avoid leaving plastic water bottles in the car, let's talk about them.

Sindre Strom for Canva, sketchify for Canva Sindre Strom for Canva, sketchify for Canva loading...

Summer Hazard: Fire Risk With Plastic Water Bottles Left In Cars

You probably never considered that a plastic bottle can act like a magnifying glass, and start a fire in your vehicle. Think about how hot your car is when you get in it after it's been sitting in a parking lot or in your driveway all day. An article published on 'The Weather Network' earlier this month goes on to explain the fire dangers associated with a bottle left in the car:

When the heat, sun, and the bottle lines up just right it can cause a small fire. If the sun is strong enough, a bottle can act like a lens that channels light into a high-powered beam, strong enough to burn a car's upholstery.

Health Concerns With Water Left In A Hot Car

Aside from the fire danger mentioned above, how safe is it to consume water that's been left in your car for some time? While this isn't a new topic, it's one that has received a lot of attention over the years based on opposing theories; perfectly fine vs. absolutely do not drink.

_laurent for Canva _laurent for Canva loading...

As explained by waterdefense.org, when a plastic water bottle is left in a car, 'the chemical-bonded molecules begin to break down when heated, which can allow chemicals in the plastic to leach into the water.' Something I found a little strange, the FDA says it's ok to keep bottled water in the car for up to a year (!!!) if the water will remain cool, but If you live somewhere hot, the FDA recommends storing water in your car for two weeks or less.

I don't know about you, but drinking a bottle of water that's been boiling in my car for 2 weeks just doesn't sound good at all. Let's skip the water and opt for a cocktail instead, what do you say?