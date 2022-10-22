Picture This! Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Comes to NY this November

Thank you for being a friend!

Picture it, New York City. November 2022. A restaurant in Manhattan will transform into our favorite kitchen where you can gather around the table like Rose, Blanch, Sophia and Dorthy.

A Golden Girls-themed restaurant will open its doors for a limited time in NYC according to ABC7 NY. Menu items will include plates like Sophia's lasagna al Forno and a Miami-style Cuban sandwich. The St. Olaf Sweets will be flowing too. Tickets will have a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a Golden Main and a slice of the famous Golden Girls cheesecake!

Of course, there will be plenty of photo ops. Guests can head to Blanche’s Boudoir for a photoshoot complete with shag carpet!

The Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is presented by BucketLister.com and will open on November 16th, 2022. The kitchen welcomes guests on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 pm until 10:30 pm, Fridays from 2 pm until 11:15 pm, Saturday's 10 am until 11:15 pm, and Sundays from 10 am until 10:30 pm.

ABC7 says that the Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen opened in Beverley Hills, California over the summer drawing huge crowds. Fans can immerse themselves in a Shady-Pines-like atmosphere while celebrating one of the most iconic shows of the 80s and 90s.

And you can leave swimming in swag as they will also have exclusive Golden Girls merch at what looks like a Shady Pines merch table. It's the perfect escape for the Golden Girls fan in your life!

The Golden Girls Kitchen will be a temporary restaurant at Skorpios, E 54th Street in Midtown. Tickets are available now on BucketListers.com for $40 a piece.

