Fascinating Photos: Who Remembers Winter at the Nevele?

The first time I took my snowboard down a hill larger than my driveway was when my parents took me to try the slope at the Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, NY. The Nevele has now been closed for over a decade, but even in the 90s, it was the place to go for winter fun in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos, however, tell a different story.

Resorts in the Catskills, NY

The Catskills used to a major vacation destination throughout the twentieth century, and you can see the skeletons of former resorts all over Ulster and Sullivan Counties. The Nevele Grand Hotel managed to outlive nearly all of them. Not only did it boast amenities like pools and tennis courts, but both skiing and ice skating were offered in the winter months. Recent photos (below) show the ice rink's state of disrepair.

Abandoned Ski Hill

From the ice rink (where I can still remember not being able to stop as I rammed chest-first into the safety railing), you could see the majestic ski slope, where I laid down my first run. It was a humble hill, but I was left very impressed as a child. In 2022, it looks much different.

The Nevele (which is "eleven" spelled backwards), closed in 2009 after over 100 years of business. While its doors have been shut to the public for 13 years, it hasn't stopped "urban explorers" from taking a look at the abandoned property. I can still remember sitting in the main lodge (below).

Memories of the Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, NY

It's strange what we remember. As weird as it sounds, I have a distinct memory of standing right at the base of those lodge stairs (above) when my friend told be about the supposed dangers in the "Yellow #5" dye that was in the Mountain Dew I was drinking ("it will keep you from having kids!" my friend insisted).

"Urban Explorers" at the Nevele Grand

They say you don't know what you've got until it's gone, and the Nevele Grand Hotel definitely falls under that category. Check out a more in-depth exploration video below that includes history of the resort and a classic commercial for the Nevele from the 1980s near the beginning.

The Nevele is far from the only abandoned piece of Hudson Valley history. Check out the creepy River State Hospital, and keep scrolling to check out 5 hikes that include some spectacular abandoned sites below. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this or any property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

